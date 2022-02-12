Tenor Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD TV will present a concert of southern gospel music on Feb. 13, 2022 at 3 p.m.
The location will be St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Rd., Kerrville.
Crain is a member of the popular Presley’s Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Mo,. where he sings with the Southern Gospel Quartet and as backup vocalist for some of the show’s other entertainers.
His singing career began while in the U.S. Navy when he was a member of the Blue Jacket Choir. During the ensuing years, he was a member of the Mid-South Boys Quartet and the famous Blackwood’s Quartet.
When Crain formed his own group, the Heartland Quartet, they were nominated the Horizon “Group of the Year.”
In 1992, Crain was asked to be a backup singer for Wayne Newton and found himself on stage with Newton in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Branson and other tour cities. Realizing his heart’s preference and love for gospel music, he left the Newton show to join the Presleys in Branson in 1998.
During the show’s off-season, Crain travels on his own to present concerts for southern gospel music fans.
Admission for the Kerrville concert will be by a free-will donation.
