For almost eight years, Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas has been performing their mission right here in Kerrville of “training service dogs and providing them at no cost to disabled Veterans.”
Last year alone, VA Dogs enhanced the lives of 13 Texas veterans by issuing them Service Dogs which were professionally trained at a cost of approximately $23,000 each.
Consider showing your appreciation to those who served by making an affordable contribution to this local nonprofit.Area residents can donate to VA Dogs of Texas using the following avenues:
• Visit the website at vadogs.org;
For more information, contact the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
