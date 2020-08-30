Riverside Nature Center in Kerrville has re-invented an annual fundraising venture for the nonprofit nature center as a “Virtual Run and Walk,” and invites all area residents to participate.
The virtual run/walk can be done anytime between Monday, Sept 7 and Saturday, Sept. 12.
“Show your #KerrvilleStrong support for the Riverside Nature Center on our one-time virtual 5k,” urges Becky Etzler, RNC director and her staff and volunteers.
Choose a 5k distance close to you. Visit www.riversidenaturecenter.org for route suggestions.
The fundraising part is the registration fee to participate.
Registration per person is $28 through Aug. 31; $30 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 11; and $35 on Sept. 12, the final day of the event.
To register, visit the website www.riversidenaturecenter.org.
Registered entrants are guaranteed a neck gaiter.
Walk or run the chosen route during that designated week. Take along a smart phone or camera; and take photo along the way or when finished. Then share it on Run For Riverside’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or email the photo to runforriverside@gmail.com.
Send in run times, and they will be posted on AtheleteGuild.com.
Gaiter Swag pick-up is Sept. 11, between noon and 7 p.m. at RNC, 150 Lemos St., Kerrville.
Contact Liz Ross at runforriverside@gmail.com for more information.
Sponsors for this fundraising event for RNC include All-Plastics, Peter Lewis Architects, Mini-Mart, Hill Country Bicycle Works, Rockoff Tree Solutions, Peterson Health, Century 21 The Hills Realty, Community 1st Bank, Pop Hair Art, Crenwelge Motors and H-E-B.
