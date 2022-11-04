Rising star to light up Arcadia Live stage

Emerging singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey will weave together vivid storytelling with his distinctive vocals at the Arcadia Live theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Hailing from Prosper, Texas, Usrey has a style that’s both timeless and all his own. Since beginning his career with the release of 2019’s Medicine Man, Usrey has come to be known for his raw lyricism and soul-touching voice over unforgettable melodies and hard-hitting sound. He keeps getting better and better, and he’s only getting started.
Drawing inspiration from the rigors of touring life, Usrey’s most recent single "Take Me Home" is an ode to love and commitment, and deftly blends heartland rock influences and Americana. Usrey continues to grow as a musician and gain traction in his career, and you may even recognize his single "The Light," featured on the Season 4 finale of Paramount Networks’ hit TV show, “Yellowstone.”
His latest EP, SOL Sessions, showcases Usrey’s talents and diversity as a writer and an artist. Energetic tracks like “Time Bomb” are juxtaposed by softer, more intimate tunes as heard in “With You,” while still feeling cohesive as one piece of art. Usrey's signature southern style and dedication to his craft creates a space where audiences can’t help but listen.
