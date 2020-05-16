SU honors local scientist, community partner

Schreiner University presented Dr. Allan Showler, research entomologist at the United States Department of Agriculture Knipling- Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville, with a certificate of appreciation for his continuing support of the university and its students.
Showler has contributed to student success by providing undergraduate research and internship opportunities for biology students, as well as mentorship and other contributions to education.
The presentation was done remotely by video conference, allowing students who are not currently on campus to share in the ceremony.
Showler has been working for five years with Dr. Ryan Caesar, biology professor at Schreiner University, on various projects supporting the mission of the USDA lab.
Together with other technicians at the USDA and Schreiner students, they conduct experiments on tick biology and control, focusing on protecting the cattle industry in south Texas.
Their research resulted in Schreiner University undergraduate students included as co-authors in an unprecedented five publications in scientific journals, as well as several presentations at scientific conferences – something rarely seen even in large universities.
"Dr. Showler's mentorship of Schreiner students has greatly and directly improved their success in immeasurable ways,” said Caesar. “Students being published as undergraduates is rare, and recent graduates who have worked with him have been accepted to graduate school programs because of his influence. We can't thank him enough for providing these opportunities."
Showler regularly attends meetings with students on campus to discuss various aspects of their research, including updates on how the experiments are going, data analysis, production of graphs and other visual aids, and general career advice.
In some ways, Sholwer and Caesar have established a research group that mirrors those of larger research institutions.
For more information, please contact Dr. Ryan Caesar, Assistant Professor of Biology, at rmcaesar@schreiner.edu.
