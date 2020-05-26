Audrey Robertson and Cole Miears are inaugural recipients of $2500 TFND Scholarships that were recently announced by Tivy Athletic Booster Cub president Mike Dyal.
“We (boosters) started talking about this last year. We wanted to create an award that would go to one female and one male athlete that best personifies what TFND is all about, and we’re proud that Audrey and Cole are the inaugural winners,” said Dyal.
While the boosters award almost $10,000 each year from fun ds generated through different endeavors, Dyal indicated the TFND award is a totally separate type of scholarship honor.
“It won’t always go to the best athlete, although this year we just happen to have two excellent candidates. Moral character, community service, and representing what TFND is all about, is what this award entails. Audrey and Cole exhibit that,” Dyal said.
Dyal, who serves on the Tivy Hall of Fame selection committee mentioned the award is a direct result of his work with that group.
“When we have a banquet before we present and honor each year’s new members to the hall, it’s always to great to hear players from the past decades talk about how TFND has helped them throughout life, not just athletics. TFND is real tangible,” said Dyal.
Robertson helped the Lady Antlers basketball team to a third consecutive regional tournament final, a 32-6 record, and will take her talents to Lubbock Christian University.
She was recently named to all-state teams selected by both the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the Texas Girls Coach’s Association.
Miears starred at multiple positions for Tivy’s second round football playoff qualifier that finished 11-2, and was among statewide leaders in several categories when the baseball team suspended its season at 14-3-2, including 4-0 in 26-5A. He will continue playing baseball at Clarendon College in the Texas Panhandle.
According to Dyal, each TFND Scholarship was decided upon by members of the Tivy coaching staff after coaches submitted nominations to athletic director and head football coach David Jones. At that point, coaches voted.
