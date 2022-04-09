Three summer art camp sessions titled “Camp Create” are offered at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville in June.
Each camp will be a one-week session each morning, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday through Friday.
Organizers say the children will learn about art while having fun.
The maximum enrollment for each camp class is 10 children per class.
Registration is open now. Contact Lanza Teague, executive director, by email at kaccdir@ kacckerrville.com; or call 895-2911 for more information.
Tuition will be $125 per week. A discount will be given to families who register more than one child.
Each session will be divided into age groups, based on the last grade completed by the student.
Camp sessions are offered as follows:
Session I – June 6-10
• 1-3 Grade: The Four Seasons with Rachel and Heston Lovelace: Including Collage, Painting, Mobiles and Shadow Boxes & More;
• 4-5 Grade: A really awesome art experience to be determined;
• 6-8 Grade: Claymation with Marcia McCulley - Produce a stop-motion animated movie using clay figures and electronic tablets.
Session II – June 13-17
• 1-3 Grade: Cure for Summertime Blues with Rachel and Heston Lovelace: Projects Including Kites, Tie Dye and Bubble Art & More;
• 4-5 Grade: Puppetry with Ren Trapino: Students will make their own puppets and perform a puppet show;
• 6-8 Grade: Murals with Phyllis Garey: Students will work together to plan and paint a mural that will be on permanent display at the Art Center.
Session III – June 20-24
• 1-3 Grade: Making Sense with Rachel and Heston Lovelace: Projects will include Drums, Sculpture, Dioramas, Slime and More;
• 4-5 Grade: Batik Dying with Ren Trapino - Dye your own t-shirts and other items with this wax-resist technique;
• 6-8 Grade: Assemblage Art with Phyllis Garey: Create sculptures with found objects and random, everyday items.
The art center is located at 228 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville. Regular hours at the art center are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Camp Create
The mission of KACC's 2022 summer program for youth, grades 1-8 - Camp Create - is to foster creative thinking in young people.
It is the KACC’s intention to train young minds for adult challenges while presenting first-class art instruction in a fun format.
They believe there are ways of thinking that can only be learned through the processes of creating art.
Critical thinking and creative thinking are two sides of the same coin and should be taught together so that young people can grow up to be creative, successful problem-solvers in exciting and challenging times.
