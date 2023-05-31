Return to Barnett

Maurice Washington, pastor of Barnett Chapel, says the small United Methodist Church was established 126 years ago to serve the Doyle Neighborhood community and bring people to Christ in a loving, caring way.
He says, “Beyond preaching and teaching, a pastor’s role is to minister to the people of the church, particularly those who are struggling. I reach out to those in bereavement after suffering a loss, and to those whose families are going through all kinds of trials. I also help celebrate the joys of life, when I join couples in marriage, and baptize their children.”
Beyond the church members, he says he also serves the community. “It’s hard to tell people I’m holy if I’m not also fighting against injustice. I stand in the shoes of the prophets of old, particularly when I’m called in times of oppression. I must be an activist for social justice if I am to nurture people.”
Barnett Chapel originally served a predominantly Black congregation, he says, and a majority of the congregation is still Black. But today the church is more multicultural, with active Latino and European members. “Our services are influenced by the African-American tradition, though. The congregation is more spirited, not just sitting and listening. When members are moved by the spirit, you can hear the shouts of, ‘Amen.’ Time isn’t quite as relevant in our services.”
Washington says it’s his “second go-round” at Barnett Chapel. He is actually a retired United Methodist minister, but he still serves as a “supply pastor” when needed. “A supply pastor has retirement instead of regular perquisites, like health insurance, and is not responsible for the administration of the church. But when Rev. Noah retired from pastoring, the congregation asked me to return, and Bishop Schnase, of the Rio Texas Conference, assigned me.”
Washington says he was born in East Austin, in the Holy Cross Catholic Hospital, and growing up never lived far from it. While his father, Billy Washington, has passed, his mother, Bettye still lives in Austin, in the same home.
Washington graduated from Lanier High School in 1974. He earned a bachelor of arts in social studies and education from Huston-Tillotson University, the first institution of higher learning in Austin. He taught American and Texas history for two and a half years at Wharton Junior High School, then received his call to the ministry. In 1984 he graduated from the Interdenominational Theological Center, a consortium of five predominantly African-American denominational Christian seminaries in Atlanta, Georgia, a graduate school of theology. It is the largest free-standing African-American theological school in the United States.
He says he was ordained by then-Bishop Dixon in Travis Park UMC, in San Antonio, in 1985. He served in the Jackson County circuit, including congregations from Edna to Ganado, until 1987. His first assignment as the Barnett Chapel pastor was from 1987 to 1992. Then he served St. Paul’s UMC in Corpus Christi for nine years, East St. Paul’s in San Antonio until 2007, and St. Paul’s UMC in Columbus, Texas, for two months. Finally he was the pastor of worship at Sanford Chapel in San Antonio, until he retired in June of 2017.
“At my first church, in December of 1984, just before I was ordained, a mutual friend, James Flenoy, ‘threw me together’ with Mary Stovall. We went on our first date to a church function, then we visited her parents in El Campo. We were married Aug. 16, 1985. Now we have three grown children and three grandchildren. Our daughter, Shekezia, is married to Lawrence Jackson, and they live in San Antonio. Our oldest son, Anthony, and his wife Krystal have our three grandchildren. Our youngest son, Clifton is a teacher in Houston.”
Washington says, “At home I take care of the plants and flowers, I’m a ‘TV-a-holic’ and Spurs fan, and I write Gospel music. I’m a member of the Black Methodists for Church Renewal, the organized Black caucus of the United Methodist Church; and the Gospel Music Workshop of America. I returned to Barnett Chapel in June of 2021, and I’m enjoying pastoring it so much. If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living has not been in vain.”
