Return to Barnett

Maurice Washington, behind the familiar pulpit of Barnett Chapel, says it’s his second time as pastor of the historically multiracial congregation serving the Doyle Community.

Maurice Washington, pastor of Barnett Chapel, says the small United Methodist Church was established 126 years ago to serve the Doyle Neighborhood community and bring people to Christ in a loving, caring way.

He says, “Beyond preaching and teaching, a pastor’s role is to minister to the people of the church, particularly those who are struggling. I reach out to those in bereavement after suffering a loss, and to those whose families are going through all kinds of trials. I also help celebrate the joys of life, when I join couples in marriage, and baptize their children.”

