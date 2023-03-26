The Schreiner University Uniquely Texan Spring Concert will feature songwriter and Texas music artist Kolby Cooper for a live concert, Saturday, April 22, on the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center lawn. Music will begin at noon and go all day long with six bands scheduled to take the stage, including Srinivas Koumounduri (SK), Shane Stumpf, Justin Gallegos, Los Lost Boyz, Chris Boss, Ragland and this year’s headliner, Kolby Cooper. This event is free and open to the public.

This is an all-ages event. Rain or shine. Lawn chairs and/or blankets are allowed. No coolers, weapons of any kind, outside alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs will be tolerated on campus property. Food venders will be on-site. Beer concessions will be available for those more than 21 (with ID).

