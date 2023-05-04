The parking lot at the Cailloux Center was a busy place last week as Kerrville residents voted for candidates for two city council seats and residents of KISD District 2 cast their votes for their representative on the school board. Many of the candidates spent the week greeting voters as they arrived and departed from the center’s parking area.
Both elections have drawn a larger than normal number of voters to the polls. Early voting ended yesterday and general election day is this Saturday, May 6. Voting for city and school races will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Center.
Voters will choose between incumbent Roman Garcia and challenger Layng Guerriero for Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council and between Barbara Ferguson and Jeff Harris for the Place 2 seat. KISD voters will choose between incumbent Jack Stevens and challenger Brandon Aery for the District 2 seat on the board.
All of the races have turned contentious between the candidates as they grouped into two distinctive political camps, but all as Republicans. Garcia, Ferguson and Aery are aligned with the We the People-Liberty in Action group. Guerriero, Harris and Stevens aligned themselves together in campaign ads, but claimed no involvement in any organized political action group other than being Republicans.
Historically city council and school board elections have not seen the political party affiliation as an issue in Kerrville until this year. Candidates this year have exchanged a number of barbs involving their different views on several local issues, both verbally in forums and in their ads in the media and in mailouts.
A total of 2,050 city residents had cast votes for council members by the end of the day last Friday and 465 had been cast in the KISD race. Both totals include mailed ballots. There are 3,783 registered voters in KISD District 2.
