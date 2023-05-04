The parking lot at the Cailloux Center was a busy place last week as Kerrville residents voted for candidates for two city council seats and residents of KISD District 2 cast their votes for their representative on the school board. Many of the candidates spent the week greeting voters as they arrived and departed from the center’s parking area.

Both elections have drawn a larger than normal number of voters to the polls. Early voting ended yesterday and general election day is this Saturday, May 6. Voting for city and school races will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Center.

