Pet of the Week

Clyde is a male Lab/Heeler Mix. He is about four years old and weighs approximately 56 pounds Clyde is a very friendly guy, but can be a bit shy and timid when he first meets new people. Overall, he is pretty mellow and just enjoys laying around with his person and watching the world go by. Clyde will do well with a person or family that has plenty of time to share with him. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Kerrville resident shares story of 9-year-old son’s death as warning
- How this KUWTK star is empowering people with migraine to Take Back their day
- Spikes dominate Boerne South in opening games
- KISD school nurses at forefront of COVID fight
- SU announces fifth largest enrollment numbers
- Tivy fares well at Jacob Krebs Invitational in Harper
- Kerr County loses former judicial leader
- Tivy Team Tennis opens with win over F'burg
- County to use $2.5 million grant for 5-county entity
- Ribbon-cutting held for new River Trail extension
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.