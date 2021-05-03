The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will award $325,000 in college scholarships this year. “Emerging from the pandemic and its related economic impacts, this year’s needs are greater,” said Austin Dickson, the Community Foundation’s executive director. “In response, the Foundation and its scholarship donors awarded twice as much as what was granted last year.”
The Community Foundation trustees 54 different scholarship funds that support high school students throughout the Hill Country. The scholarships are for students pursuing business, nursing, those with high GPAs, those with significant community service, students active in agriculture, and many other fields and interests. “There were 100 awardees selected from a pool of more than 750 applicants – the recipients’ qualifications are really impressive,” Dickson added.
The scholarship recipients will be announced at students’ senior awards celebrations in the coming weeks. In addition to college scholarships, the Community Foundation makes grants to Hill Country nonprofit organizations. In 2020, it granted $4.3 million, and it has granted $2.2 million so far this year.
To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.communityfoundation.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.