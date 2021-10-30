Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center.
HCA Member Jack Petersen will present “The James Webb Space Telescope.”
The telescope, sometimes called JWST or Webb, is a deep-space based infrared observatory that will complement and extend the Hubble Space Telescope with longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity. The longer wavelengths enable Webb to look much closer to the beginning of time and to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies, as well as to look inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today.
Petersen is a charter member of HCA and enjoys being retired in the Hill Country after a 30-year NASA career at Johnson Space Center.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners.
No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings.
For more information, contact HCA president Bruce Barton at (214) 683-3392 or via e-mail at hillcountryastronomers@gmail.com.
