Local arts organizations and churches have scheduled day camps and vacation Bible schools for children. All are family friendly, and many offer family time as a feature. They are:
• June 13, June 20: Kerr Arts & Cultural Center - Camp Create, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Open to students Grades 1-8. Claymation, murals, assemblage, and more. Session II, June 13-17; Session III, June 20-24. Kerr Arts & Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St. (830) 895-2911. www.kacckerrville.com.
• June 20: Museum of Western Art - Summer Day Camp, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Open to children ages 5-12. Session 2: Western Heritage, June 20-24. Museum of Western Art, 1550 Bandera Hwy. (830) 896-2553. www.museumofwesternart.com.
• June 13-July 29: Hill Country Arts Foundation - Summer Art Camp, 2022 Young Artist’s Camps, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The camp provides a curriculum of creative, process-based art education to children ages four and up. Five-day, three-hour camp sessions. Check schedule for dates and age groups. Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Rd., Ingram. (830) 367-5121. www.hcaf.com.
• June 20-24: Calvary Temple Church - “Rescued,” Vacation Bible School, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. – Open to Pre-K-fifth grades. An exciting week filled with fun, music, and a whole lot of Jesus. Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534. (830) 895-3000. www.calvary.shor.tn/vbs.
• June 27-July 1: Hosanna Lutheran Church - Camp Moosefeather Falls VBS, Monday to Friday 5:30-8:15 p.m. Join us for another fantastic week at Camp Moosefeather Falls VBS. Ages 4 - completed fifth grade are invited to attend. The whole family can join us for dinner at 5:30 p.m. and VBS starts at 6:00 p.m. Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Rd. (830) 257-6767. www.hosannakerrville.org.
