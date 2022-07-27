Clint coordinates programs at Riverside Nature Center
Buy Now

Karen Clint, Riverside Nature Center’s programs coordinator, asked pre-kindergarten students in the RNC “Sprouts” program, “Sink or float?” She had several items in her bin, from the leaf shown, to a rubber chicken, and after the children guessed she dropped them into a pan of water to complete the experiment. The leaf floated.

Riverside Nature Center’s Program Coordinator Karen Clint says, “I’ve learned that being environmentally conscious is a lifestyle.”

She says, as programs coordinator, it’s her responsibility to conceptualize, develop, and coordinate programs to advance stewardship and conservation of the Hill Country region and its natural environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.