Clint coordinates programs at Riverside Nature Center

Riverside Nature Center’s Program Coordinator Karen Clint says, “I’ve learned that being environmentally conscious is a lifestyle.”
She says, as programs coordinator, it’s her responsibility to conceptualize, develop, and coordinate programs to advance stewardship and conservation of the Hill Country region and its natural environment.
“I run programs for youth, adults, and families,” she says.
Her youth programs run all the way from the pre-kindergarten “Sprouts” to nature nights for elementary school and middle school students. They learn native flora and fauna, actively participating until they become “nature detectives.”
“Mother Nature has the best box of crayons,” she says. “Not all classrooms have walls.”
She schedules adult “walks and talks” in conjunction with various groups with various resources. She says the local Texas Master Naturalists, the Native Plant Society of Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Upper Guadalupe River Authority all help conduct programs from bird identification to plant walks. With RNC located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, the riparian area along the bank is handy for habitat programs.
“Family nature nights engage both parents and their children,” she says. “We want them to take away learning that they can apply in their own back yard. One class is ‘What’s that? Ask the app!’ where we teach participants what free applications are available, like’ iNaturalist,’ to provide information as handy as their phones. The ‘Seek!’ app uses the power of image recognition technology to identify plants and animals, and users can earn badges for seeing different types of birds, amphibians, plants, and fungi. The ‘Merlin’ app helps identify both birds you see, and those you hear.”
Clint says the RNC’s primary mission is to advocate stewardship and conservation of nature, and provide educational outreach. People need to move in lockstep with natural and societal evolution. “For instance, in a drought like we are currently experiencing, ‘brown is the new green,’ as we moderate our water usage. Kerrville is also evolving demographically, with more families in the 30 to 40-year-old range. On both fronts, promoting native plants and biodiversity benefits us all.”
While she was born in Dallas, Clint says her family moved to Rockwall when she was in the first grade. “I was fortunate to grow up in a small, rural Texas town,” she says. “I was active in Methodist youth organizations, and went to school there, but in the summers, from kindergarten through fourth grade, I participated in a program by the Dallas Museum of Natural History. My most important job was to go around and put Vaseline on the noses of the animal mounts. That experience almost made me go into paleontology.”
But she says after graduating from Rockwall High School, in 1990, she left Texas to attend the University of Alabama. She earned a bachelor of arts in mass communications, including radio, television and film, but kept her natural interest with a minor in earth science.
From 1995 to 2002 she worked for CNN on a program called “Earth Matters,” then changed jobs within Turner Broadcasting Systems to work in advertising, with clients like Coca Cola, Anderson Consulting, and Ralph Lauren. She was head-hunted to Dallas in 2006 to work in TV and film, becoming a general manager of post-production. Avid Technology lured her to Orlando to represent them with editing systems from Canada to South America, working with Universal Studios and Telemundo.
“Then in 2009 I caught a virus on a marketing trip to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and it blew out my pancreas,” she says. “Suddenly at age 32 I became a Type 1 diabetic. I had to completely reevaluate my life. In the beginning I had to give myself eight insulin shots a day. I learned a saying of Buddha, ‘Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.’ My parents, David and Jane Clint, had retired to Kerrville, and my brother, Dr. Brandon Clint, had also moved here, so I moved down and worked independently, marketing biotechnology, while I learned a new lifestyle. Now I wear a sensor and an insulin pump, which are easier to deal with.”
She says in 2011 she was head-hunted again, to Blacksburg, Va. “There I learned the difference between the South and Texas.” The work returned her to the global track travelling in England and Europe. In 2015, though, she relocated to Chicago, where she volunteered at the local nature center, ultimately spending six weeks of the summer of 2018 hiking and camping with a group of fifth-graders. “The main problem was fending off the raccoons which infested the dumpsters.”
She says she returned to Kerrville in 2020, when her mother, Jane, passed away from COVID. “I became the Director of Activities at Jellystone (RV Park) during the summer of 2021, but wanted to be more engaged in education and learning. I had been volunteering at RNC for the past year and a half, when the board of directors decided to create a new position, and on July 4 hired me for my ‘dream job,’ programs coordinator. My younger self never imagined I’d be at my best, personally and professionally, at 50 years old.”
Clint says she now attends a Buddhist temple in San Antonio, but since she lives up on the Methodist Encampment in the 1912 nurse quarters, she is also active in Light on the Hill programs. “I believe in the practice of gratitude every day.”
