Hollywood and Hill Country

Composer and flautist Kä Neunhoffer says she spends about half the year working in Los Angeles, and the other half working in Kerrville.
She says “If I can get somebody to sit and listen, I’ll play for them.”
In California that means working gig jobs in studios, composing music for television and film, often for screening services like Netflix. “I’m unusual,” she says. “Almost all composers are pianists, and I’m a flautist. Less than two percent of TV and film composers are women. But I believe, ‘If you want to change it, do it’.”
Currently she says she’s working at “Remote Control Properties” as studio assistant to a composer with an Oscar and several Emmy Awards. “Part of my job is taking what he composes on his computer, and turning the electric files into sheet music for the orchestra. But I’m learning and growing, and composing, and it’s a great career builder.”
She says her reward often comes six months later, when she’ll be watching TV or a movie, and hear the music, and can say, “I wrote that.”
On the other hand, Neunhoffer says that Netflix is never live. She grew to crave the feedback an audience gives, and in 2019 brought her talent back to her Hill Country roots.
“I’m an eighth-generation Texan,” she says. “I come from German Freethinkers who settled here in 1857, especially in Sisterdale and Comfort. Five generations of us have lived in the ranch home my great-great-grandfather Julius Real built. My grandfather, Julius Real Neunhoffer Sr., was county judge. My father, Marvin Neunhoffer, is a rancher. We’re related to about everybody who’s been around here for awhile.”
But she says sometimes that gets too personal. “My mother, Karen Neunhoffer, is an OB/GYN nurse at Peterson Medical, and she’s delivered a lot of babies. When I was in junior high I brought my first-ever boyfriend home to meet my family. Mom told me she remembered his delivery, and she held him up and spanked his bottom before his mother did. Totally embarrassing!”
Neunhoffer says she was born in Kerrville, “delivered by Dr. Priour like everybody else back then.” Her grandmother introduced her to the piano when she was about five, and in the sixth grade she was gifted with a guitar, studying it until “I knew everything the man who gave it to me knew.”
She grew up with Heidi Neunhoffer, a first cousin who was more like a sister. “Through high school we competed over everything. One of us learned German, so the other had to.”
By the time Neunhoffer was in Hal Peterson Middle School, she had settled on the flute, studying under Band Director Barbara Cordova. “But marching in the band, I played the piccolo. You have to wear an ear plug, because its sound is so high and loud it cuts right through the trumpets.” She moved up to the Tivy High School band for three years, but then completed her senior year of high school at Our Lady of the Hills in 2014.
She says she went to the Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Mass., the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world. “While I was there, I lived in a 100-year-old building, and there were mice, so I got my first cat, Edgar. Besides California, we’ve travelled to New York, Guatemala, Mexico, and Canada, I figure more than 19,000 miles. And my music has been downloaded as far away as Taiwan. It’s a lucky time to be alive. As famous as Bach was, he never travelled more than 60 miles from where he was born.”
Neunhoffer says she completed her bachelor of music in film scoring in three years. “So I’m actually working in what my degree is in.” Heidi graduated college at the same time, and in 2017 they moved to Los Angeles, where Neunhoffer was offered internships and apprenticeships that started her career. Heidi has become a DreamWorks storyboard artist who lives in LA full time, and Neunhoffer is her roommate when in California.
But in Kerrville, Neunhoffer says she returns to nature and her Hill Country roots. Here she free-lances, most recently composing with choreographer Libbie Horton. Their first work was “Hill Shapes,” a close-up picture of the Hill Country and a few of its historical events. In June they presented “Tides, A Contemporary Ballet,” sponsored by Big Seed, featuring young artists from across the Hill Country. With dancers and musicians, it was the largest production Arcadia Live has staged.
“Arcadia is a wonderful place,” Neunhoffer says. “Kerrville is truly blessed. I remember the old Municipal Auditorium, and now we have the Cailloux Theater, and there are more venues opening. Music is stored in the same part of our brains as language. Musicians communicate with you in a uniquely human way.
“I love to compose here. I wrote ‘Popcorn Showers,’ drawing inspiration from Hill Country thunderstorms; and ‘Tides,’ which has a Biblical theme. I write music to tell a story. In the Hill Country I can tell the history behind ‘Treue der Union’ from my heritage, and audiences will appreciate it. That won’t happen in NYC.” Now she’s working on a longer ballet, also with Horton. “Well, for Starters” will push into avant garde, and is anticipated in fall of 2022.
Besides Edgar, Neunhoffer says her favorite companion is Lowrance, her flute. “The flutes I had in high school were brass, with silver plating. Lowrance is a solid silver, French-keyed flute, hand-carved by Di Zaho, who grew up amidst the Chinese Cultural Revolution, and in 1990 came to the U.S. to get the opportunity to make flutes for young flautists. I studied the flute here under Katy Jones, and when she retired, she gave me her collection. Now I’m paying that forward, teaching piano and flute to my own students, sometimes by Zoom.”
She says when she’s not composing, playing, or teaching, she runs. She completed a half-marathon July 12, and is in training for another. She has also added to her family, rescuing a barn cat in 2020. “She’s mostly white, but with black feet and nose, so she looks dirty. I couldn’t call her that, so I named her in German, ‘Schmutzi.’ That’s what I did for myself. I was ‘Katie’ growing up, and decided I wanted a change. But ‘Kay’ is short for ‘Catherine,’ and I’m not Russian, so I used the German umlaut to spell it ‘Kä.’ I was lucky, and it stuck.”
She says she always remembers Psalm 98:4, “Shout to the Lord, all the earth; break out in praise and sing for joy!”
