Colorado choir at Hosanna Lutheran March 26

The Jubilate Choir from Lutheran High School in Parker, Col. will visit Hosanna Lutheran, 134 Camp Meeting Rd. in Kerrville on Thursday, March 26 for a 7 p.m. free concert, featuring a variety of music from different eras, composers, and genres including W.A. Mozart, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Ola Gjielo, Shawn Kirchner, and many others.
The Jubilate Choir is a 40-voice, select ensemble that travels throughout the state of Colorado and the country sharing God’s gift of music with audiences of all ages.
The choir has performed for a variety of different events including two appearances as a select performance ensemble at the Colorado Music Educators Conference. This concert is a part of the group’s spring tour through parts of Texas that includes concerts, assemblies, and church services.
The Jubilate Choir is directed by Christopher Loesel and accompanied by Daniel Vanderhyde. More information about the group can be found at www.lhsparker.org/music-department.
