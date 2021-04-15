The “Roaring Lions 2021 Open Car Show” is offered Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church in Kerrville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with as many as 18 car show classes for possible entries.
This a “rain or shine” fundraising car show.
Registration, line up and check-in is scheduled 8-10 a.m. that day.
Judging will be between 10 a.m. and noon.
Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Registration cost per vehicle is $35 from now through the morning of the show.
This a participant-judged show; and prizes will include “Best in Show,” and “Administrator Award.”
There will be goodie bags for participants, t-shirts, a silent auction, at least one food truck, music, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Proceeds from the registrations will benefit Grace Academy of Kerrville.
The car show classes include 1949 and older (open); 1950-89 (open); Corvette (C3 and older); Corvette (C4-7); Mustang (1978 and older); Mustang (1979-current); GM car (1979 and older); GM car (1980-current); Ford car (1979 and older); and Ford car (1980-current).
Other classes at this show will be Mopar car (1979 and older); Mopar car (1980-current); imports; Jeep; 4x4 truck; street truck; stock truck; and motorcycles/trikes.
Show classes may be formed, combined or restructured by organizers based on the number of vehicles entered in specific classes.
Checks for registration must be made out to: Grace Academy of Kerrville; and can be mailed to Grace Academy of Kerrville, P.O. Box 291757, Kerrville, TX 78029 before Saturday’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.