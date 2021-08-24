Symphony will feature Zhou, tickets on sale

The Symphony of the Hills will host former orchestra member and now internationally-acclaimed concert violinist Nancy Zhou for its Homecoming concert, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Cailloux Theater.
Nancy Zhou, daughter of former concertmaster Long Zhou, made her debut with the Symphony at the age of 12. She went on to study and collaborate with orchestras in Stockholm, Finland, St. Petersburg, China, and major U.S. cities.
The evening will feature Zhou performing Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto, Op. 14.”
The rest of the music program includes William Grant Still’s “Poem for Orchestra,” followed by Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” performed during the Symphony’s first season 20 years ago.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be no public wine reception.
Any seats remaining can be purchased by visiting www.symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling (830) 792-7469.
Tickets can also be purchased through the Cailloux Theater web site: caillouxperformingarts.com.
This concert is sponsored by Kerr County Abstract & Title, and RE/MAX Kerrville.
Season ticketing for the 2021-2022 season is now open and will continue through the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.