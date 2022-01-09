Kingston Trio coming to Cailloux Theater

Playhouse 2000 is bringing world-famous folk artists "The Kingston Trio" to The Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Jan. 16 for a 5 p.m. show.
Well known for hits like "Tom Dooley," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Blowin' In the Wind," and "500 Miles," The Kingston Trio launched a new generation of folk music in the 50's and 60's and influenced all that came after them.
The trio's current lineup includes Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, each of whom has close ties to the original trio.
Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor. Tim, a close friend of Mike's since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds. And Don has performed with the trio for years playing the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Many of the current group's personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts. The three continue to play concerts around the world, and will conclude the Texas portion of their current tour in Kerrville.
Tickets to hear "The Kingston Trio" are priced from $20 to $45, with discounts for students and children, and are available at The Cailloux Box Office or by phone at (830) 896-9393. Reservations can be made online at any time at CaillouxPerformingArts.com; convenience fees will apply.
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.