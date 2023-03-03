Three local non-profit theaters are hosting a shared open-house event designed to meet potential new volunteers on Sunday, March 12 from 1-4 p.m.

Anyone who has ever thought about becoming a volunteer at the Arcadia Live Theater, the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Point Theatre or the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is invited to drop in and get more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.