Three local non-profit theaters are hosting a shared open-house event designed to meet potential new volunteers on Sunday, March 12 from 1-4 p.m.
Anyone who has ever thought about becoming a volunteer at the Arcadia Live Theater, the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Point Theatre or the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is invited to drop in and get more information.
All three spaces are offering tours, refreshments, and a chance to learn about these three unique spaces, all of which offer a full year of entertainment for residents of the Hill Country.
Guests are encouraged to visit all three locations and complete the “Volunteer Passport” with each of the theaters’ stamps. Complete passports will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize ticket package including tickets to events in each of the theaters.
The Arcadia Live Theater is the newly renovated and re-opened former movie theater located at 717 Water Street across from City Hall and overlooking the river and Louise Hays Park. It offers live music, community events, game nights, and more, all supported by a full bar and high-quality sound and light systems.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation Point Theatre, on the banks of the Guadalupe at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram, has been presenting live theater by and people of the Hill Country for more than 60 years. It offers a full slate of plays and musicals, plus occasional special events, on both outdoor and indoor stages. The HCAF also hosts the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, the Stonehenge Celtic Festival and Highland Games.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, includes both the beautiful, 800-seat Cailloux Theater and the intimate VK Garage Theater, each offering unique programs for the whole community. Managed by Playhouse 2000, Inc., the Cailloux City Center presents music, theater, dance, and more, both locally produced and nationally touring.
Guests can start their visit to the three venues wherever they choose. They’ll enjoy refreshments and have a chance to tour each of the spaces while learning about opportunities to get involved as a volunteer.
Anyone who visits all three spaces and gets each theater’s stamp on their “Volunteer Passport” will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize ticket package.
For details, readers can call the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393 or contact any of the three theaters directly.
