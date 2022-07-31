Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, has announced five new concerts and a recital in San Antonio and Kerrville for 2022-23.
Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, has announced five new concerts and a recital in San Antonio and Kerrville for 2022-23.
Co-founders Ken and Emily Freudigman are “looking forward” to presenting five newly programmed concerts.
“Our programs are always tightly wrapped by a style or theme,” Ken Freudigman said. “They often have a through line, so that each program or work feeds off the one before it.”
Every program contains one masterwork and also one lesser-known piece that “deserves to be heard.”
“The challenge is that there is so much great music, and so little time,” he said.
In addition to Emily Freudigman on viola, and Ken Freudigman on cello, the ensemble includes Matthew Zerweck and Anastasia Parker on violin, and Viktor Valkov on piano. The concerts also feature several guest performers.
Camerata San Antonio performances are held at three venues on each performance weekend:
• Kerrville, First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street;
• San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway, and;
• San Antonio, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd.
Guaranteed seats at every concert are now available for 10-20 percent off individual ticket prices.
Ticketing is all online and can be accessed at www.cameratasa.org or by calling (210) 492-9519. Individual concert tickets will be available after Sept 1.
