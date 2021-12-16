Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, announces the prestigious Governor's Community Achievement Awards to Texas communities for their outstanding overall community improvement efforts.
In 2022, 10 winning communities will share $2 million in landscaping awards from the Texas Department of Transportation, with the amount awarded based on population size.
The funds are used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way. A community's environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas:
• Community Leadership and Coordination;
• Public Awareness;
• Environmental Education and Youth Engagement;
• Beautification and Community Improvement;
• Litter Prevention and Cleanup;
• Solid Waste Management;
• Litter Law and Illegal Dumping Enforcement.
Any community in Texas can win. While many of the applications come from cities and towns that are part of the KTB affiliate network, that is not a requirement.
The goal is to recognize communities that are working diligently to create and sustain comprehensive environmental and beautification programs.
