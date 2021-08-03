Celebrate with the Salvation Army, as we say goodbye to summer, and hello to a new school year at the annual “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Gymnasium, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
This free event is open to everyone, with fun activities, such as arts and crafts, bounce houses, games, cake walk, face painting, free food and more. The Back to School Bash is fun for all ages.
Local agencies and clubs will be on hand to speak with parents and kids about how to get involved with their organizations. Local non-profit agencies interested in participating in the Back to School Bash can contact (830) 315-5759.
The Salvation Army has also been collecting school supply donations and registering local families for distribution of these supplies for the upcoming school year.
