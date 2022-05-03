Teacher Feature: Tony Koch

School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: Algebra I, geometry, honors geometry, algebra II and calculus.
Years teaching: 38 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in physical education from Sul Ross State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: My father, Charles Koch, was a principal, and I wanted to be a coach.
teachingMost enjoyable part of : Interacting with the kids. Every day is a back and forth, watching them learn to understand the concepts.
Hardest part of teaching: When kids are disengaged and don’t show interest. Sometimes it’s hard to get them motivated.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Standardized testing is a necessary evil, but I wish there could be less of it.
Other duties at school: I am the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools academic coach for number sense subjects, and I help with the athletic program by keeping the clocks and such. Also, the school just discovered I’m a certified bus driver.
Hobbies/interests: I love to do outdoor activities like gardening, hunting and fishing.
Personal history: I was born in Jourdanton, but we moved to Brackettville when I was three years old. I graduated from Brackettville High School in 1977, then went to Southwest Texas Junior College. I finished my degree at Sul Ross State University in 1981. Starting in Brackettville, I taught and coached all over most of Texas west of IH-35, from Baird to Fort Stockton, Kerrville, and Comfort. My sister, Nancy Tokaz, introduced me to Anna Carbajal, and I took her to Starbucks for our first date. We got married in 2008, and together we have five children, pretty scattered out. Andy Koch lives in Plano; Stephen Koch lives in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Andie Fisher lives in Muncie, Ind. Joey Salinas is in San Antonio, and Ray Salinas lives in Kerrville but teaches in Ingram. Anna and I also have three grandchildren. Aaron Salinas is a freshman at Texas Lutheran University, Evan Salinas is a sophomore at Tivy High School, and Brooks Fisher is three years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.