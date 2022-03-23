Making an impact

Valerie Esparza, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s communications coordinator, was recently included in the Kerrville Economic Development Committee’s “Top 40.” The selections were made by evaluating the impact each individual had on their respective communities.
“I don’t know who nominated me,” Esparza says. “I felt honored to receive the trophy and certificate at the EDC ceremony.”
She says her job is communicating with the Chamber’s 860 members, and helping them communicate with others.
One of her main tasks is helping members with fliers, she says. “They bring me what they want to say, and I design it into a flier that really sells their message.”
In addition she handles the chamber’s social media. She says Facebook is their big platform, so she keeps it active. They are also on Instagram, and she emails a weekly newsletter to the membership, to make sure members are aware of coming events, like the May 6 Shred Day she’s getting ready to publicize.
“We also feature new members,” she says. “I write a bio of each company, including what they do, what they specialize in, and their history. I use a lot of pictures to illustrate them. I write articles for our annual ‘View’ magazine, which has our member contact list.”
She says another tool is the chamber website. “Not only do I have to make sure everything is current, I also make sure all the links lead where they are supposed to, and all the buttons do what they are supposed to do. I’m on my computer most of the day, working in Adobe programs and Canva.”
But she says she also fields phone calls and emails requesting information. Either she answers the question, or directs the person to someone who can provide the information.
Finally, she says she’s also responsible for keeping the digital display on the chamber’s Sidney Baker sign current. “Digital is a big improvement,” she says. “Instead of carrying a box of letters out to it and climbing up to swap them out, I can update the much more informative display from my office.”
Esparza says she was born and mostly raised in Edinburg, Texas, but her mother, Delia Arispe, became a physical therapy assistant at Alpine Terrace when Esparza was a high school junior. “We all talked it over, including my grandparents, Teresa and Jose Arispe, and decided to come to Kerrville. We still all live together, but I’ve been looking for a house of my own.”
She says she graduated from Tivy High School in 2019, including an internship in manufacturing at James Avery her senior year. “I learned a lot, but I discovered manufacturing was not for me. I also had a four-month internship at the chamber, where I met Angela North who helped me a lot.”
After graduation she says she worked at a day care, then a nursing home as a medications tech. Then during 2020 she completed and online “LeaderQuest” class. In June of 2021 the communications coordinator position opened up, and she returned to the chamber and began house-hunting.
When she’s not working, she says, “I have two dogs, Bella the boxer and Luna the bluenose pit bull. On Wednesdays I go all over town playing Pokémon Go with Angela and a group of friends, but we make sure we do it safely, watching where we’re walking. I also enjoy movies at home with my family and my dogs. Right now we’re binging ‘The Vampire Diaries’.”
“But I really like my job at the Chamber of Commerce,” she says. “I enjoy helping members communicate, and having them love what I come out with for them.”
