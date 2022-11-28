Teacher Feature: Dixey Selgrath

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade.
Years teaching: 32 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education from Tarleton State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I really like kids. I was the baby of six siblings, so for me kids are easy to be around.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see a kid who doesn’t “get it,” finally get it.
Hardest part of teaching: When I feel like I can’t reach a child.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: In early grades I would place less emphasis on academics, and more on learning to get along, and being kind to one another.
Other duties at school: I am working on the NDCS curriculum, particularly how we can bring our Catholicism into school.
Hobbies/interests: I’m just a little farm girl at heart, and I have chickens and a garden. I’m also into all aspects of physical fitness.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Stephenville, where I was the mascot for the Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets. I graduated in 1979, then went to Tarleton, where I earned my BS in the summer of 1983. My first teaching job was in Harper ISD, where I taught first grade. But after two years living in a trailer, I found I needed a laundromat, so I “went on a tour of Texas,” teaching in Kerrville’s Doyle Kindergarten for 10 years, then in Van Horn, back to Kerrville, to Grandview, Victoria, and back home to Kerrville, retiring from KISD after 31 years in public schools. In 1994 my neighbors, Becky and Nick, introduced me to their accountant, Gary Selgrath, at a 4-H wild game dinner. He invited me to have Thanksgiving dinner at Becky and Nick’s. We say we “both had our children first, then decided to get married” in 1997. Our kids are grown now. Our son David Selgrath lives in Cedar Park, our son Stephen Selgrath was killed in a motorcycle accident, our daughter Hillary Kennon lives in Manor, and our daughter Brittany Hayloft is a teacher’s aide here at NDCS. We live close enough to Brittany to say we have a “family compound” south of Kerrville. Gary and I have 11 grandchildren and one due any day, and a Shih Tzu named Chawlay. I took eight years off after I retired, but Brittany convinced me Notre Dame needed teachers, so I came back to teaching in 2022.
