‘Pottery Please’ exhibit opens at HCAF

The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host an exhibit of area potters and ceramicists in the Duncan-McAshan Gallery beginning on June 4. Artisans from Austin, Bandera, and Kerrville will display their work in the gallery through Friday, July 2.
Rosanne Thrall, Visual Arts Center Director is excited about the show, saying “There are many pottery lovers across the Hill Country and I hope they will all come out and see this show. This is not just an exhibit. All of the work is for sale and there are some beautiful decorative and functional pieces in the show.”
An artist’s reception was held on June 4, from 5-7 p.m.
“Over the past years, the Duncan-McAshan Gallery has housed many major exhibits, providing support for a multitude of area visual artists. We are pleased to be able to host these talented artisans.” Thrall said.
Please call (830) 367-5121 for information.
