The holidays are an important time of year to spend with family and friends and that is why the Salvation Army will be hosting its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families and individuals can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner by dining in, take out, or delivery.
The Salvation Army is having its second annual “Fill the Freezer” campaign. We are asking the community for donations of 10-15 lb. turkeys to help feed more than 1,000 individuals. If you don’t want to fight the crowds at the store, monetary donations will also be accepted.
