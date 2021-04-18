In celebration of 20 years of impact, H-E-B Excellence in Education will be giving away $100,000 to randomly selected public school teachers, principals, school districts and early childhood education centers across Texas.
All Texas public school teachers, principals, and school districts, as well any public or private early childhood education centers can enter to win a share of the $100,000 cash prize.
School districts, early childhood education centers, teachers and principals can enter to win at https://texaslovesteachers.com from March 29 to May 4. One public school district will be randomly selected to receive $20,000 while one childhood education center will receive $10,000. The remaining $70,000 will be split among randomly selected teachers and principals. Teachers and principals must provide a valid Texas Education Agency identification number to be eligible to win.
Winners will be announced May 8 during a virtual Tribute to Texas Teachers event.
