Medicare guru
Cathy LeStourgeon takes a break from the constant appointments during the recent Medicare enrollment period to bask in her office “zoo.”

Advanced Insurance Group owner Kathy LeStourgeon says while she sells health insurance to people of all ages, her specialty is Medicare supplements.

“When most people turn 65 they qualify for Medicare,” she says. “Medicare Part A covers 80 percent of the cost of hospitalizations, and Part B covers 80 percent of the rest, including emergency room, clinics, physical therapy, and doctor’s office visits. Part D covers the cost of prescription drugs, with some co-pays. This is what we call ‘Flying naked.’ The 20 percent not covered can eat through most peoples’ savings very quickly, which is why most people get one of the supplements.”

