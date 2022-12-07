Medicare guru

Advanced Insurance Group owner Kathy LeStourgeon says while she sells health insurance to people of all ages, her specialty is Medicare supplements.
“When most people turn 65 they qualify for Medicare,” she says. “Medicare Part A covers 80 percent of the cost of hospitalizations, and Part B covers 80 percent of the rest, including emergency room, clinics, physical therapy, and doctor’s office visits. Part D covers the cost of prescription drugs, with some co-pays. This is what we call ‘Flying naked.’ The 20 percent not covered can eat through most peoples’ savings very quickly, which is why most people get one of the supplements.”
The two kinds of Medicare supplements cover most of that 20 percent, she says. One is Part C, or an “Advantage Plan,” and the other is Medicare plus one of the seven types of supplements. Those decisions fall within a window of seven months, since people have to sign up in the month they turn 65, or three months before or after.
“That’s the period where you can sign up for any plan, no matter what your medical condition is. After that, plan providers can require medical qualifications. Many won’t accept people with major issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, histories of cancer, a pacemaker, Parkinson’s disease, or diabetes with complications.
“I find very few people in the Hill Country who miss their sign-up period. Besides the notices the government sends, there are so many seniors here who are already on Medicare that the information is widespread. I get a lot of ‘golf-course’ referrals.”
She says, “The main thing I do for my clients is find out their situation. That includes their monetary capabilities, and their physical conditions. No two people are the same, so I build a plan that fits their particular needs. That means I have to keep up with everything going on in the field. I have to train with each company I sell, and pass their test, every year. Most of the training is online now, but some companies require an in-person meeting. It takes me about a month to get it all done. But that’s an improvement. Before COVID a lot of training was in the classroom.
“I’m one of the few agents in Kerr County who handles the drug plans, so I also have to train with the 12 companies for 12 hours each. Some other local agents will pick the supplement, then send clients to me for Part D. I ask all my clients to come in during the annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, to update their Part D, depending on how plans have changed, what different medications they have been prescribed, and which pharmacy clients prefer. Those months for me are a constant flow of 30-minute consultations.”
Of the two Medicare alternatives, she says, “The Advantage Plan takes the place of Medicare Part A and B. It charges co-payments for treatment, but then requires treatment within a network of providers. I get clients who move here from places like California, who have to get a new Medicare plan because they are no longer within reach of their network. That means they also get the guaranteed issue.”
She says that’s why it’s cost-effective for most people to stay on Medicare Part A and B, and add a supplement. The seven supplement plans, B, D, G, K, L, M, and N offer different options for a monthly premium. Some require different co-payments, and there’s a low Part B deductible every year, but the plans are good with any provider anywhere in the U.S. which takes Medicare.
For her regular health insurance clients, those less than 65, she says there are two companies active in Kerr County, Ambetter Health Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
LeStourgeon says she was born in Laon, France, where her Air Force dad, William Hart, was stationed. Her mother, Norma Shaper Hart, was born in Fredericksburg, and met Hart in San Antonio. They moved around until Hart was stationed in San Antonio, where he completed his military career at Wilford Hall hospital on Lackland AFB. LeStourgeon graduated from Holmes High School in 1976.
“I worked at Arthur P Veltman & Associates handling property tax issues for 18 years. During that time I completed a course in massage therapy at St. Phillip’s College, but never used it. I also attended San Antonio College, in general studies. In 1987 I moved to Medina, and commuted until 1995, then I did contract secretarial work. I came to work part-time for Margie Jetton at Advanced Insurance in 2010, when ‘I didn’t know nothin’.’ But I learned from her, took classes, and earned my insurance license, and when she retired in 2020, I was ready to take over.”
And in 2022 she was named one of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s “Top40” award recipients. She is a member in the Kerr County Women's Chamber and the Executive Women’s Club, involved with the Hill Country Crisis Council and Christian Women’s Job Corps, on the board of the Peterson Hospice, serves as a Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and is a ‘founding warrior’ of Kids' Advocacy Place.
She says she has two grown daughters. Jessica is married to Burt Yarbrough, and lives in Kerrville. They have two children; five-year-old Owen and Lori, who is three. Gabi LeStourgeon is an esthetician living in San Antonio. At home, the LeStourgeons have Dora, a 17-year-old fox terrier.
She quotes John Lennon, “Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end.”
