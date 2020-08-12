Crawford is office administrator for Kerrville TPWD

Administrative Assistant IV Theresa Crawford says she is the office administrator for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's District V, of Region V. As such, she works for the district's Game Warden Captain Javier Fuentes.
"District V includes Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Kimble Counties," she says. "Besides Capt. Fuentes, there are 13 game wardens in District V. I track the expenditures for the district, make sure we have the supplies to keep the office running, and manage routine repairs and maintenance for the game warden's major equipment; trucks, boats and trailers."
She says she works with the department motor pool, in Austin, scheduling everything from oil changes to tire replacement, as well as keeping up with inventory.
In the Kerrville Game Warden office she says she also helps Administrative Assistant Kathy Law collect taxes and record registrations for Hill Country boats and outboard motors.
There are two other Administrative Assistant IVs in Region V, Crawford says, in San Antonio and Laredo. "We work as a team, helping each other out, and keeping everything coordinated. District V is pretty much the center of Texas."
She says the game wardens she works with are Texas law enforcement officers, the state wildlife conservation force, working with hunting and fishing. They also enforce boating safety for recreational users, and are authorized to enforce all other Texas laws. "Sometimes drivers will say, 'You're a game warden. You can't pull me over for speeding.' Wrong. But mostly they enforce laws off the pavement, in the woods or on the lakes."
And that leads to another part of Crawford's job. She says she processes the citations after they come from the courts, sees to their dispositions, and reports the results. She also gets to issue hunting and fishing licenses and permits. That sometimes even gets her out of the office.
She says, "Landowners who want to lease to hunters also need a permit, like a business license. Every year I meet with groups of them, and encourage them to set up wildlife management association areas. A group of landowners with contiguous properties can work with TPWD wildlife biologists and game wardens to conduct deer counts and population surveys. The biologists can determine how many deer have to be taken to maintain the health of the herd. The landowners get extra management deer tags, which are used like the tags on hunting licenses, and they also pay a lower lease permit fee."
She says she also gets to accompany the wildlife biologists when they set up a booth at Schreiner University's Texas History Day, and helps manage their display of native Hill Country species.
Crawford brags about growing up as a military brat. She says she was born at March Air Force Base, in Riverside County, Calif. "My father, William Crawford, is descended from Margaret Crawford, the mother of William Wallace, or 'Braveheart.' My mother, Pranee, was one of many descendants of King Mongkut of Siam, immortalized as the king in 'The King and I.' Mom lived here for a while, and made many friends. My brother, 'Chiang,' came along 11 months after I did, and was nicknamed for Chiang Kai-shek, former president of the Republic of China. Now he's a registered nurse, and serving as a major in the Air Force."
After she was born, Crawford says she lived in or travelled through all of the 50 states except Alaska and Idaho, attending three high schools. In Hawaii, she attended Radford High School on the military base, then McKinley High School in Honolulu.
She says, "While we were in Hawaii, my father's Air Force unit patch was a hand, catching something falling. One day we went for an open house, and I found out what he was doing. Back then satellites in orbit took pictures with film, which was ejected in cannisters. Dad would take a plane up and catch the cannisters before they fell into the ocean."
Then they moved again, and Crawford says she graduated from Pontiac Northern High School, in Pontiac, Mich., January of 1981, a semester early. "Chiang graduated in June of 1981, two semesters early, but he was showing off."
Crawford says she traveled around, working with temp agencies and as a military contractor in admin positions, including a stay in Belgium, attending college as she had money. She earned an associate's degree in business.
She says in 2004 her ex-husband brought her to Kerrville, where his father was in the VA Medical Center. She landed at the Doyle Center, newly converted to a community center, as its first interim director. "I established the center for business. That included painting walls, making repairs, setting up files, raising funds, and such.
"I reached out to the community. Doyle opened a study room, and the Republican Women of Kerr County donated two computers with printers and internet access, so kids could come do their homework. We gave Families & Literacy a new home. Tina Woods, from the Dietert Center, started having congregate meals in the center once a month. I remember Mrs. Wilson would come. She was one of Kerrville's historic people, and if she came, everyone else had to. Then they found a permanent director, and he took what I had done, expanding it to a whole new level."
So, in 2005, Crawford says she applied at the TPWD office, and was hired as a part-time clerk. "But that quickly expanded to full-time, and not long after I was promoted to Administrative Assistant IV. I'm at the top of my career ladder here, so I can only get promoted by moving to Austin. But after 15 years, I'm not doing that."
Crawford says she's living in the log cabin that James Avery moved from Fredericksburg, to use as his early design studio, but she also spends time house and pet-sitting. "I have a growing clientele. Older dogs don't like to be in unfamiliar places, so when their owners travel, I move in, and maintain the pet's routine as much as possible, so they don't get upset. I always say, 'Life is short. Be kind to others, and enjoy it.'"
