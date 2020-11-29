Teacher Feature: Loring Drefke

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Special education life skills.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: I started in November of 2019 at Peterson Middle School, and this school year at BTW.
College: I have a bachelor of science in elementary education from what was then Pan American University at Edinburg.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have always liked children. I babysat through junior high and high school, and in high school I worked with two-year-olds at a daycare center and taught exercise classes at a gym. That’s when I decided to become a teacher. I once taught a resource math class, and math is not my favorite subject. One of my students told me I must really love math, because I made it so much fun for the class.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Getting to know my students and being part of a great team of teachers.
Hardest part of teaching: Meeting each student’s individual needs.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The testing. When I was in elementary school one afternoon, before we left school, the teacher would tell us we would take a test the next day, and to go home and get a good dinner, good a night’s sleep, and a good breakfast. Then we would take the Iowa Test of Basic Skills, and it was over.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Character and Kindness Subcommittee of the Academic Excellence Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love to cook, and I enjoy traveling in Mexico, where I’ve visited most of the states.
Personal history: I was born in McAllen, and I lived there until I moved to Kerrville last November. I went ten miles away to Edinburg for college, then taught for 15 years. In 1983 I went on a double date to an Italian restaurant in McAllen, and met David Drefke. We got married in 1988 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. We have two grown children, Erika and James. Erika is married to Daniel Shamsie, and they have our three adorable grandchildren, Hailey, Weston and Laura Oakley. David and I came to Kerrville last November because my sister, Margot Caunton, lives here, and we have other family in the area. I applied for a position at Tivy High School, but Mr. Harmon recruited me for Peterson Middle School. This year I moved to B.T. Wilson. I really love Kerrville, and getting involved in this community.
