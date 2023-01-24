Teacher Feature: Jackie Burton

School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: English 3 and 4, and Spanish 1 and 2.
Years teaching: 40 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in Spanish and a master of arts in English composition and literature from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
Reason you chose a career in education: It chose me. When I was in graduate school a teacher fell ill, and they asked me to teach a composition class. That led to becoming a teacher’s assistant. I spent half my career teaching college, and eventually became a certified public school educator in 2005.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The students. I have a glass on my desk that says, “because, students.”
Hardest part of teaching: Keeping students engaged. Their world today revolves around technology, but they need to practice speaking Spanish in the real world.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Instead of focusing on the end-game, standardized tests, shift the focus to learning as a means of discovery.
Other duties at school: OLH has a concession stand where students can get a snack during their class breaks, and I’m the “food distribution lady.”
Hobbies/interests: I love to read everything and to write, and I also play the ukulele.
Personal history: I was born in the city of Chicago, then moved to the southern Chicago suburb of Richton Park when I was 10. I graduated from Rich South High School in 1978, and earned my BA in 1982, and my MA in 1984 at Northeast Missouri State, now Truman State. In 1981 I was offered a full scholarship as an exchange student to the La Universidad Nacional de Costa Rica. In 1985, I moved to the great state of Texas where in Corpus Christi, I waited tables while teaching English composition and literature classes at Del Mar College as an adjunct professor. Offered a position at Incarnate Word Academy in 1987, I entered the world of secondary education and taught senior English for two years. Moving to San Antonio in 1989, I worked again as an adjunct at Incarnate Word College and St. Mary's University. Shortly after, Texas State University hired me as their Learning Center coordinator. In San Marcos, I began my journey as a teacher and administrator; consequently, I found a niche in learning center work and returned to St. Mary’s as assistant director of their Learning Center. Realizing that San Antonio was getting huge, I saw an ad for Schreiner University, and in 1997, I happily returned to a rural setting and began working as Learning Center Director. Eventually, I grew into the roles of Honors Program and Title III Project Manager while teaching composition. After twelve fruitful years at Schreiner, I earned a secondary school teaching certificate in 2005. With that, I taught at Ingram Tom Moore for two years, Ingram Middle School for four years, the Hill Country Youth Ranch Charter School for three years, and at the KISD Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for four years. After life-altering circumstances, I took a three-year break from education, working in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and as a greeter for Peterson Medical Center while I finished my manuscript, a journal of sorts for bereaved parents and siblings. Happy to return to the classroom at Our Lady of the Hills, I continue working for PRMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.