History chair

Barbara Oates, the new chair of the Kerr County Historical Commission, says her aim is to actively preserve the history of the county.
“We are under the umbrella of the Texas Historical Commission,” she says. “Locally, the 64 members of KCHC are appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court. They must reside in Kerr County, broadly reflect the age, ethnic, and geographic diversity of the county, and have an interest in history. Members are expected to attend our monthly meetings and participate in our activities. We report to the court, and they provide our budget.”
She says they meet at the Union Church at noon on the third Monday of the month, September through May. Each meeting features a history-focused presentation, and is open to the public. KCHC leadership consists of a five-member executive committee, chaired by Oates, with First Vice-President Bunny Bond, Second Vice-President Lanza Teague, Secretary Bonnie Arnold, and Treasurer Stan Kubenka.
“The purpose of the KCHC is to protect and preserve Kerr County’s historic and cultural resources for the use, education, enjoyment and appreciation of present and future generations,” Oates says. “We have several ongoing activities to accomplish that. We are recording oral histories, honoring businesses which have been in operation for more than 50 years, overseeing the historical marker program, maintaining a list of historical places, helping preserve historical structures, and running the annual History Camp.”
The Oral History Committee, begun in 1998, has an archive of 132 personal histories of Kerr County pioneer and community individuals. Oates says, “We select people who have had significant influence on the community. Then we do background research, prepare a list of questions, video the oral history, and upload it to the ‘Portal to Texas History’ website. That way the information is available worldwide.”
She says the commission is in the process of updating their historical markers brochure. The last time it was printed, the county had 66 markers, now there are 88.
“One of our most exciting outreach programs is History Camp,” Oates says. “We have a week-long program of activities presented by local historians aimed at young people. It teaches the next generation about Kerr County history, and hopefully ignites a passion for history among the participants.”
She says KCHC works with other historical preservation organizations as well. Those include the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, the Kerr Regional History Center, the Texas Center on Schreiner University run by Dr. Donald Frazier, the Hill Country Archeological Association, and others. The archives of the KCHC are housed at Schreiner University. She adds, “It’s better when you all row in the same direction. We want to highlight what has already been preserved. Our past projects, with the help of the Hill Country community, helped preserve the historic Tivy High School Building, and save and restore the Union Church.”
Oates says she was born and raised in San Angelo, but she spent her summers playing in Turtle Creek with her cousins. “In San Angelo I was a Central High School Bobcat, graduating in 1975. My freshman year I visited my cousin, Matthew Neal, who was attending Texas Military Institute in San Antonio, and met Michael Oates, but we didn’t date until we were freshmen in college. He went to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, and I attended the University of Texas five-year pharmacy program. After he graduated and was commissioned he had a choice of assignments, but selected Fort Hood so we wouldn’t be so far apart. I graduated early, in December of 1979, and we married in February of 1980.”
She says she started her pharmacy career at the Revco Discount Drug Store in Killeen, but as an Army wife they lived in 12 duty stations during the 32 years of his active career. “We had three daughters, at Fort Benning, the Panama Canal Zone, and in Virginia. Now two of them and their families live in San Antonio, and one is in Georgia. Among them we have seven grandchildren. Michael retired in 2011, and we came home to the Real Homestead in April.”
Oates says she and Michael have restored the home and the ranch, and she is constantly learning more about the history of the homestead. She became a Master Naturalist, and they have a wildlife tax valuation for much of the land, as well as a small cow-calf operation. She joined the Riverside Nature Center Board of Directors, has been a CASA volunteer, and drives for Kerr Konnect. They are active at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
“I’m blooming where I was planted,” she says. “My great-great-grandparents, Casper Real and Emilie Schreiner Real settled the Real Homestead in 1857. My great-grandparents were Arther and Fanny Real. My grandparents were Meta and Casper Real II. My mother, Jeannette Real, was born in this house, and married my father, Dr. Raymond Boster. So as soon as I came home in 2011, my cousin, Julius Neunhoffer, said, ‘You need to visit Kerr County Historical Commission meetings.’ I was appointed as a member in 2013, and when longtime chair Julie Leonard retired, I became the chair in 2023.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.