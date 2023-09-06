History chair
Barbara Oates, the chair of the Kerr County Historical Commission since Spring 2023, points to the detailed map of Kerr County over the fireplace in their renovated Real homestead home, in the room where her mother was born. She invites anyone interested in local history to their next meeting, at noon on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Union Church.

Barbara Oates, the new chair of the Kerr County Historical Commission, says her aim is to actively preserve the history of the county.

“We are under the umbrella of the Texas Historical Commission,” she says. “Locally, the 64 members of KCHC are appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court. They must reside in Kerr County, broadly reflect the age, ethnic, and geographic diversity of the county, and have an interest in history. Members are expected to attend our monthly meetings and participate in our activities. We report to the court, and they provide our budget.”

