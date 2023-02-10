The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that tickets for the 15th Annual Daddy & Daughter Dance are now on sale.
The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center at 3785 Hwy. 27.
Dads, get ready to spend a special evening with your daughter. This adorable event will include dancing with music by a DJ, a complimentary keepsake photo, and light refreshments.
“This is such a lovely event,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We have numerous couples that make this event an annual tradition. Moms can enjoy getting their little princesses ready for the evening and then sending them off for a date with their dad or father figure. It really does create lasting memories.”
Tickets are $40 per couple and $15 for extra daughters. There are limited tickets available for this event, so don’t wait to get yours. As in years past, this event is expected to sell out.
You can purchase your tickets at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., or online by visiting www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration. Refunds will not be given for any reason.
Table reservations are available. Reserve a table of eight at an additional cost per table. You can reserve your table through the Parks and Recreation Department office. Individual seats cannot be reserved and will be first-come, first-served.
“This event sells out every year,” Boyle said. “Be sure to buy your tickets early, so you don’t miss out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.