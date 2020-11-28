The League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas is celebrating the holiday season with a virtual Holiday Party and Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
A social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting and holiday program beginning at 6 p.m. League members, those interested in the League's mission and the general public are invited and very welcome to attend. Please invite a virtual friend to join our festivities.
Please RSVP to Diana Bamerick at diana@lwvhillcountrytexas.org so she can send you the link to use to join the Zoom meeting or go to the lwvhillcountrytexas.org website for the link to the meeting.
A short general membership meeting will celebrate the League activities of the last three months from the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment celebration to all the many League activities leading up to the November General Election and our new Civics Education program.
The holiday fun will include:
• The best holiday hat contest;
• A holiday virtual scavenger hunt;
• Sharing of a funny or loving story from a holiday past to get to know each other a little better;
• Singing a few carols and an historical song or two from the Suffragist movement (familiar tunes with lyrics from 100 years ago).
Your participation is optional, but be sure to bring your good cheer!
Please have on hand some tasty holiday hors d’oeuvres and delicious drinks ready to toast the season.
