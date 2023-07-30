The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host a “Secrets of Landscape Painting” with artist Kitty Dudics Aug. 3-5 at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host a “Secrets of Landscape Painting” with artist Kitty Dudics Aug. 3-5 at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center.
The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Registration is $275 for HCAF members and $300 for non-members.
Learn to capture the effects of light and atmosphere, depth, color contrast and composition by using layering, glazing and brushstroke textures. Oils or acrylics may be used. Students will bring five to six landscape photos they have taken or landscape photos from magazines.
This three-day workshop can be taken by beginners through to more advanced painters. Dudics will demonstrate daily as well as work with each student individually. Students will be exposed to the basic rules of landscape painting through the use of books and visual aids.
Dudics earned a BFA in Art from UT Austin and a Master of Fine Arts at UT San Antonio. Kitty taught part time at Laredo Jr College, Laredo, Texas before she taught painting, drawing and design full time at Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, for 34 years.
Her work is included in many private and public collections, including the Art Museum of S Texas, U.T. San Antonio and the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority. Kitty was one of the artists chosen by Texas Monthly online magazine in April of 2017 in “The Top Ten Artists in Texas to Collect.” In March of 2022 her artwork was featured in the Texas Highways magazine in an article titled “The Art of Spring.” She currently shows work in Dallas at the Bee Street Gallery. For more information on Dudics, visit www.kittydudicspainter.com.
To register for the workshop, visit www.hcaf.com or call (830) 367-5121.
