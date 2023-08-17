Final performances of P2K’s hit ‘A Murder is Announced’ this weekend
Louise Vermillion, as “Bunny,” (center) reads the ominous notice in the Chipping-Cleghorn Gazette that “A Murder is Announced,” launching the mystery at the heart of Playhouse 2000’s current production in the Cailloux Theater, with just three more performances this weekend. Other cast members include, from left, Treston Mack as “Patrick,” Amy Goodyear as “Leticia Blacklock” and Tasha Remschel as “Julia.”

 The Playhouse 2000 smash-hit production of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” will have its final three performances this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.

The Sunday Matinee will be followed by a cake and punch reception in honor of the volunteer cast and crew who have worked on the show for the past nine weeks.

