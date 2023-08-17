Final performances of P2K’s hit ‘A Murder is Announced’ this weekend

The Playhouse 2000 smash-hit production of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” will have its final three performances this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
The Sunday Matinee will be followed by a cake and punch reception in honor of the volunteer cast and crew who have worked on the show for the past nine weeks.
“A Murder is Announced” is the fourth in P2K’s cycle of murder mysteries by Agatha Christie, the master of the genre. It follows acclaimed productions of the plays “And Then There Were None,” “Witness for the Prosecution,” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”
“A Murder Is Announced” opens with the highly unusual personal notice in the local Gazette that “a murder is announced for 6:30 p.m.” The twists and turns that begin there are sped along by the light-hearted adaptation by Leslie Darbon, which will keep audiences both enthralled and entertained.
Tickets are priced at $24 and $27, with discounts for children and students. Reservations are available at the Cailloux Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where a small convenience fee in addition to the ticket price is charged.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
