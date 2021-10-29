Peterson Health’s Gala 2021, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, has been postponed until 2022.
The event was planned to celebrate the generosity that made the “Today. Tomorrow. Always. Capital Campaign” a tremendous success.
However, as Peterson Health has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and witnessing a steady number of positive cases and hospitalizations, the decision to reschedule was made for the safety of all guests, employees, and the community.
Tom Martin, executive director of Peterson Health’s Foundation shares, “Above all things we value the health and safety of the citizens of Kerrville and we feel this is the right decision to make at this time. Also a number of employees and medical staff would have been an important part of this event and we want to keep them safe and healthy as well.”
Peterson Health Foundation has plans for a celebration later in 2022. For specific details or for questions regarding tickets or tables already purchased, contact Nellywn Barnett, Peterson Health Foundation associate director of development at (830) 258-7421, or email nbarnett@petersonhealth.com.
