Pets of the Week – June 14, 2023

Tiger Lily (left) and her siblings were found in a car engine when they were tiny babies. This was a rare find, since orange tabbies are almost always males, but this sweet 10-week-old babe is a girl. Tiger Lily loves all things and loves playing with her siblings and their toys. She also loves to eat. For more information, e-mail info@freeman-fritts.com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
Girlie (right) wins the best girl award at KCAS. She is the sweetest little lady, approximately two years old. She gets along very well with other dogs, she is great with people and fabulous on a leash. Weighing 56 pounds, she has a very calm demeanor for her size. She takes treats kindly and has good manners around strangers. She deserves a great home after all this time at the shelter. Come see her at Kerr County Animal Services located at 3600 Loop 534, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch at noon.
