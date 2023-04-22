The Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram is gearing up for their Second Annual Stonehenge Celtic Festival and Highland games.
This year’s event will include nine sporting events, more than 25 vendors and food trucks, several Texan clans, pipers, drums, and Highland cattle.
The games portion of the event will feature 56 athletes, according to Marcelo Derousseau, Highland Games coordinator. A handy program will provide photos and descriptions of each event, so the audience can follow the competitions.
Highland Games competitions go back 1,000 years, originally used by clan chieftains to identify the strongest, fastest, and most able men to serve as soldiers and courtiers.
The modern games now include women who compete in all the same categories with men.
Each athlete competes in every event, with “Masters” divisions for competitors over 40 and over 60 years old.
The festival this year will include other diversions, with merchandise vendors, clan exhibits and food trucks. We are especially excited to be visited by Erin Douget of Paisley Pastures Farm in Fredericksburg, who will be bringing several members of her miniature and full-size Highland cattle. Food vendors include the ever popular MacNWagon, Nobilitea, Come and Crepe It, Goldstone Pizza and others.
Music will be provided by the San Antonio Pipes and Drums Association, who will open the games at 10 a.m. and play additional performances throughout the day.
We will also have performances by Barbara Spear, playing traditional tunes on her pipes and keyboard.
Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free; the event runs from 9 a.m. until about 4, with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
