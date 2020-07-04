Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly is now open to the public with overnight reservations; and no longer open for day use due to policy changes.
Guests are invited to come visit the 500 beautiful acres of the Texas Hill Country right at the north fork of the Guadalupe River.
Book your stay today for an overnight family getaway, church retreats, Mo-Ranch conferences and summer camp. Reservations must be made in advance either via their online booking system or via phone with the guest services agents.
To learn more about Mo-Ranch and their current offerings, please visit www.moranch.org.
