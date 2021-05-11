Scots of the Texas Hill Country will host a zoom meeting on May 13 at 6 p.m.
DeWayne (Dee) Walker, a new Texas transplant from Rapid City, S.D., will be giving an overview of his extensive collection of edged weapons, a museum-grade collection of more than 50 years.
The overview will be arranged by major nations, Roman and English history, pointing out the most interesting and historic components. Walker is also from the Clan MacGregor.
For more information, contact Anna Giron at burnsdinnersotthc@gmail.com for the link to the meeting. Everyone is invited. A short business meeting will follow the presentation.
