The Hill Country Watchmen have announced they will hold a community event for a “National/ Global Day of Prayer and Repentance” on Saturday, Sept. 26.
This event will be held on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse.
The community prayer event will be held on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Per the Texas Governor’s orders, face masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained.
Kim Rhoades and Thomas Jeffers made the request for use the courthouse grounds.
