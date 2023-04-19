‘A future and a hope’

Jamie Schwab, the new executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, says their mission is to enable families to choose life, and develop healthy parenting skills.
“There are three parts to the PRC,” she says. “We have the medical facility, a mobile medical clinic, and the ‘Earn While You Learn’ education program.”
She says First Choice Reproductive Health provides medical services under the direction of Dr. Liz Wilfong of Peterson Women’s Associates. Those services include pregnancy testing, sonograms, sexually transmitted disease testing, and treatment for eight STIs.
Then the mobile medical clinic Sprinter Van, “Miss Kathy,” provides the same services, visiting Bandera on Tuesdays, and Fredericksburg on Wednesdays.
“When people are in crisis, sometimes they aren’t comfortable going to their family’s doctor,” Schwab says. “All our services are confidential and free for anyone, regardless of age, religion, income, disabilities, and so forth.”
She adds, “But then new parents need to know how to be parents. That’s where our education programs come in. ‘Earn While You Learn’ refers to the ‘Baby Bucks’ they get for attending classes. These can purchase car seats, cribs, clothing, all sorts of things a baby needs. We even have gasoline vouchers. Each Baby Buck is worth $20, and last year clients used them to purchase more than $50,000 in new merchandise.
“We offer more than 250 classes, ranging from what to expect when you are pregnant, to breastfeeding, to disciplining children in a loving way, to what will happen when a baby becomes a toddler. The most popular program is ‘Club Mom,’ a group of moms and kids. It’s a social time, but it’s also when they can share tips, and ‘How do you do this?” sessions. At the same time, their children learn socialization skills and self-control as they interact with other children in the group. The moms recently gathered for a ‘Gender Reveal’ party, where two of the pregnant moms celebrated the sex of their babies.”
But fathers don’t get left out. Schwab says they have their own classes, “guys only,” led by a father.
Last year PRC was also the provider for 66 classes mandated by Child Protective Services.
Finally, for those clients who wish to participate, she says PRC offers prayer and Bible studies.
Schwab says she operates with 11 full-time staff, and 64 volunteers. Last year their funding came from a variety of sources, including individual donors, 54 percent; foundations, 16 percent; the Texas Alternatives to Abortion Program, 16 percent; churches, seven percent; and gifts in kind, three percent. Their volunteers provided nearly 2,000 hours of service.
“But the demand is rising,” she says. “We’ve been operating since 1984, but just in the last 10 years we’ve provided 5,100 clients with 63,000 services. We have a big mix of clients, including two-parent households, single moms, single dads, and blended families. A lot of them come to our classes because they want to be better parents than those they had.”
Schwab says she was born in Galveston, but her family moved to Center Point when she was in the fourth grade. She was a Center Point Pirate, graduating in 2005. At Texas Tech University, she earned a bachelor of science in financial planning, then worked at USAA as a financial advisor for five years. While she was there she met Kyle Schwab, who was selling life insurance in Comfort. A co-worker suggested dating, and Kyle took Schwab to Pappadeaux in 2010. They were married Oct. 19, 2013.
“We’re active at Cavalry Temple,” she says. “Kyle and I work on the media team, where I coordinate volunteers and pick the camera shots. We’re also raising our children, seven-year-old Adalie, who is in first grade at Heritage School in Fredericksburg, and three-year-old Hanz. So my free time is spent reading murder mysteries and playing with my kids.”
Schwab says she spent five more years at USAA working in anti-money laundering, and three more years in life insurance. When COVID hit, she had to work from home. “COVID had a spiritual impact. For a couple of years I had felt like what I was doing at USAA wasn’t what I was meant to do. One Sunday Noel Way, a friend at Cavalry Temple, told me about an opening at the Pregnancy Resource Center. On Monday I interviewed with Executive Director Lanie Johnson, and two days later, in October of 2021, I became the assistant director. This year I was promoted to executive director April 1, when Lanie retired.”
For herself, and for her clients, she quotes her favorite scripture, Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
