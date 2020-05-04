Teacher Feature: Grecia Mendoza

Grecia Mendoza
School: Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Bilingual education.
Years teaching: Two years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have an associate of arts in teaching from Northwest Vista College, and a bachelor of arts in bilingual interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: Throughout my academic carrier there were many teachers who impacted my life positively. By encouraging me and believing in me, they made a difference in my life. One teacher in particular, who I will be forever thankful to was Mrs. Torres. She went above and beyond to help me be successful.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: There are many things I enjoy about teaching, but what I enjoy the most is to be able to see students’ progress and improvement throughout the year. Every goal they reach, no matter how small, every “aha” moment, motivates me.
Hardest part of teaching: Teaching is 24/7. Even when you go home you still have all the students in mind, and you are trying to find ways to help, to improve, to learn new strategies to help every student be successful. Sometimes you go home worried if a specific student is going to have food on the table or if they are going to have a place to sleep. Those are situations that break my heart, and without doubt are the hardest part.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like less testing and fewer papers, with more investigating and exploring for students, especially at the early age I teach.
Other duties at school: I am part of the ECC Sunshine Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy painting with acrylics; crafting, especially designs for signs and t-shirts; and drawing.
Personal history: I was born in Guanajuato, a city in central Mexico. My family came to Bandera in 2005. I started the end of fifth grade at Hill Country Elementary as an ESL student. I went through Bandera Middle School, and graduated from Bandera High School in 2012, in the top 10 percent of my class. I started college at Northwest Vista, where I earned an associates of arts in teaching in 2015. Then I attended UTSA, where I was in the Bilingual Education for Students Organization. I graduated Suma Cum Laude, with a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies, in the spring of 2018. That fall I started teaching at the ECC. My parents, Javier Mendoza and Obdulia Mendoza Vega, still live in Bandera, with my five sisters and one brother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.