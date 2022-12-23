Giovannie and the Hired Guns to perform Dec. 29
Buy Now

Giovannie and The Hired guns are set to perform Dec. 29 at the Arcadia Live Theater. Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be obtained online at www.thearcadialive.org.

 David McClister

One of the most crowd-thrilling bands to burst onto the national scene in recent years will bring their infectious energy and solid musicality to the Arcadia Live theatre on Dec. 29.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns have pushed the boundaries of rock-and-roll and country to forge an irresistibly gritty sound all their own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.