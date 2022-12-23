Giovannie and the Hired Guns to perform Dec. 29

One of the most crowd-thrilling bands to burst onto the national scene in recent years will bring their infectious energy and solid musicality to the Arcadia Live theatre on Dec. 29.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns have pushed the boundaries of rock-and-roll and country to forge an irresistibly gritty sound all their own.
After building a massive grassroots following on the strength of their explosive live show, the Stephenville, Texas-based five-piece ascended to new heights with their smash hit “Ramon Ayala”—a 2021 release that climbed to #1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart and the Alternative Radio Chart, marking the first time in more than 15 years that an artist’s first career-charting radio single reached the top spot on both tallies.
Fueled by the enormous success they’ve achieved as an entirely independent act, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have now signed to Warner Music Nashville just in time for the release of their third full-length, Tejano Punk Boyz: an immediately vital body of work cementing their status as an essential new force in redefining the possibilities of Texas music.
Originally from the Northern Texas town of Mineral Wells, vocalist Giovannie Yanez first explored his unfiltered approach to songwriting at the age of 17 (“It pretty much started right after the first big heartbreak,” he notes). Around that same time, he began performing at local dive bars while holding down a job at a rock quarry. “I’d go play gigs and be out till about three in the morning, then get up to go to work at seven—it was a struggle for a while, but I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life,” says Yanez. Not long after landing his job at the pawnshop, Yanez crossed paths with bassist Alex Trejo and soon began assembling the Hired Guns lineup, then pushed forward with an equally grueling gig schedule. “When we first started out it was always, ‘Hey guys, can you play a four-hour set with two breaks? Here’s $200,’” Yanez recalls.
As word got out about their can’t-miss live performance, the band began selling out shows across Texas, in addition to sharing stages with the likes of Read Southall Band and Kody West.
As their following continues to grow far beyond the borders of their home state, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found their sense of purpose ineffably deepened with each new album they create.
“To me, making music is a godsend,” says Yanez. “I generally don’t tell people what’s on my mind or how I’m feeling; I hold it in and then get it all out by picking up a pen and paper or strumming my guitar. So the fact that our songs might end up helping other people in some way just makes it all even sweeter.”
And with “Tejano Punk Boyz” dropping during another extensive tour, Giovannie and the Hired Guns look forward to strengthening their extraordinary bond with their audience.
“The goal for the live show is always to take people away for that hour and a half,” says Yanez. “Whatever problems they’re dealing with, whatever they’re going through or whatever’s happening in today’s world, we want them to forget all about it for those 90 minutes. If they want to get sad and cry, then I’ll cry with them. If they want to let loose and have fun, I’ll do that too. We just want to feel connected to everyone, because we truly are—we’re exactly the same as every single person out there in the crowd.”
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
