The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt returns for another year of summer fun across Texas.
Travel to various locations regionally or statewide, take a selfie and post it with the hashtag #GOSH2021.
Discover history, wildlife, parks, waterways and quirky attractions — plus iconic Texas food stops as a “bonus” to enjoy along the way. The GOSH 2021 challenge ends at midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Register on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine website or the TPWD Facebook Page, then find the spot, take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram. Participants can also post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021. Partakers can visit locations regionally or statewide and complete one or all GOSH activities.
"We are so ready to have fun outdoors again," says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Louie Bond. "GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you'll have bragging rights at Thanksgiving for being great Texas adventurers."
In Central Texas, take a refreshing break at the waterfalls at McKinney Falls State Park and find the dwarf palmettos at Palmetto State Park. Snap a selfie with Park Road IC signs and another in front of any of the four missions south of the Alamo on the San Antonio Missions Trail. Do some Texas time travel with ‘Henge or one of the Easter Island Heads at Stonehenge II. Snap a drooling selfie at Blue Bonnet Café with a slice of any of their piled-high pies. Visit GOSH 2021 Central Texas Region for more information.
See how to enter, rules, where to upload your selfies and more information on challenge locations regionally or statewide at TPWD GOSH 2021.
Those who complete activities regionally will receive a TPWD certificate and a shout-out in a future issue of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine. If participants complete all 30 activities (36 with bonus activities in each category) on this year’s TPWD Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt, they will receive a downloadable certificate and a two-year digital subscription to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine, plus some epic bragging rights.
Regional graphics highlighting GOSH challenge locations across Texas can be found on the TPWD Flickr Page.
