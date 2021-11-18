Every year since 1950, the First Church of Christ, Scientist has held an annual Thanksgiving Day worship service.
The public is invited to attend the service this year at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
The worship service includes readings from the Bible and the Christian Science textbook, singing of hymns, and an opportunity to express gratitude for God’s blessings in our lives.
Join them at 301 Woodlawn Ave. for praise and fellowship.
